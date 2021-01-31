Tastings at the Taubman: International Wine Festival

× Expand TMA Get your tickets today!

Sample more than 50 wines from around the world while you enjoy live music and expertly paired hors d'oeuvres and desserts at the Taubman Museum of Art's Eighth Annual International Wine Festival. From bubbly sparklings to crisp whites to bold reds, seasoned wine stewards will guide you through your experience with tasting notes to help you discover your new favorite international wines.

This festival is part of a delicious trio of events celebrating the art and craft of fine wine and spirits, the Tastings at the Taubman are the perfect way to warm up this season! Named among winter’s coolest food and beverage festivals by USA Today, these events sell-out quickly, so don’t miss the opportunity to claim your spot. Purchase your tickets at: https://www.taubmanmuseum.org/calendar/8902/international-wine-festival.