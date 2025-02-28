Tatiana Eva-Marie & the Avalon Jazz Band

× Expand Jefferson Center

Tatiana Eva-Marie, the "Gypsy-jazz Warbler," lauded by the New York Times and Vanity Fair, leads the Avalon Jazz Band, acclaimed for its Parisian vintage flair. With 80 million YouTube views, she blends French and Romani influences, exploring music from Django Reinhardt to Cole Porter. In 2024, she premieres her opera as a librettist in Switzerland and releases "Djangology" on GroundUp Music.

GENERAL ADMISSION: $35

*A $6.00 box office processing fee will be applied to each ticket.