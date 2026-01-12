Taubman Museum of Art 75th Anniversary Gifts to the Collection

This exhibition highlights recent gifts to the Taubman Museum of Art’s Permanent Collection in honor of our 75th Anniversary, showcasing how these new works complement and expand upon the Museum’s existing holdings. Join us March 6 - August 16, 2026.

Bringing together a dazzling variety of artists, media, and styles, the exhibition celebrates the breadth and vitality of the Museum’s growing collection. It explores evolving narratives within the Museum’s history, emphasizing both the continuity and transformation that shape its identity.

Through these recent acquisitions, visitors are invited to experience the Museum’s legacy anew and to glimpse the exciting directions it will take in the years ahead.