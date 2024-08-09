Tavern Stage Music Series - Creedence Clearwater Recital

to

Explore Park MP115 Blue Ridge Parkway, Roanoke, Virginia

Join us for a night of music, relaxation, and good vibes at Twin Creek's Explore Park location! Our Summer Music Series invites you to unwind and groove to the rhythm of live music for this fantastic Friday night with musical guest Creedence Clearwater Recital! Lawn opens at 5:30pm with music from 6-8:30 pm.

Info

Explore Park MP115 Blue Ridge Parkway, Roanoke, Virginia
Concerts & Live Music
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Tavern Stage Music Series - Creedence Clearwater Recital - 2024-08-09 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Tavern Stage Music Series - Creedence Clearwater Recital - 2024-08-09 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Tavern Stage Music Series - Creedence Clearwater Recital - 2024-08-09 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Tavern Stage Music Series - Creedence Clearwater Recital - 2024-08-09 17:30:00 ical