Tavern Stage Music Series - Creedence Clearwater Recital
Explore Park MP115 Blue Ridge Parkway, Roanoke, Virginia
Tavern Stage Summer Music Series - Creedence Clearwater Recital.
Join us for a night of music, relaxation, and good vibes at Twin Creek's Explore Park location! Our Summer Music Series invites you to unwind and groove to the rhythm of live music for this fantastic Friday night with musical guest Creedence Clearwater Recital! Lawn opens at 5:30pm with music from 6-8:30 pm.
