Tay Tay Laser Dance Party

Harvester Performance Center 450 Franklin St, Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151

Calling all Swifties for the most epic Taylor-themed event. The all-ages Taylor Swift Laser Dance Party is coming to The Harvester. Immerse yourself in Tay Tay's music while surrounded by synchronized lasers and lights. You'll sing and dance to all your favorite Taylor Swift songs for an unforgettable night.

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Kids & Family
