Taylor Swift Tribute: Let's Sing Taylor!

× Expand Courtesy Dr Pepper Park

Let’s Sing Taylor -- A Live Band Experience -- is the ultimate tribute to the music of Taylor Swift. We can show you incredible things, including the most faithful and lively covers of Queen Taylor’s expansive and sacred catalog. Taking the country by storm, we’re bringing the communal experience of celebrating Taylor’s music in a live setting to Swifties near and far.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Ticket prices start at $38.71

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.