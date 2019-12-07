Teddy, Tea, and Me

Draper Mercantile & Trading Company 3054 Greenbriar Road, Draper, Virginia 24324

Come celebrate this special season with delicious holiday food, specialty teas, and tasty pastries as we make scarves and hats for our furry companions! BRING YOUR STUFFED FRIEND! :)

Seatings available:

11am, 1pm, & 3pm — 12 at a time.

Where: Draper Blooms Tea Garden and Sipping Apothecary

Tickets: $25/Guest

Reservations are NOW OPEN!

(540) 994-5659

Food & Drink, Kids & Family
