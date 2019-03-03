Teen Art Studio

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Taubman Museum of Art. Join instructor Haden King for a tour-hour workshop for teens!

These 2-hour classes are designed to expand students technical skills, build upon their interests, and provide students with new perspectives.

Classes will accommodate teens of all skill levels along with providing a great opportunity for those who are building a portfolio for college or those who simply want to spend time with peers and professional artists in the studio and within the galleries.

This month’s topic is all about collage! We will explore and experiment with collage, using a wide variety of media including fabric, recycled materials, and a mixture of traditional art making materials to create unique and exciting collages. Projects will be based on students’ interests, alongside a diverse range of activities to get students’ minds energized and thinking in new and exciting ways when approaching a sculpture.

This class is open-ended and will be tailored to each specific student’s ideas and interests. All skill levels welcome!

Cost is $20 per teen, $16 for teens covered by a membership.This class occurs every Sunday from 2-4 p.m.