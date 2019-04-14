× Expand Taubman Museum of Art Join our teen art studio!

These 2-hour classes are designed to expand students' technical skills, build upon their interests, and provide them with new perspectives. Classes will accommodate teens of all skill levels along with providing a great opportunity for those who are building a portfolio for college or those who simply want to spend time with peers and professional artists in the studio and the galleries. This class is offered every Sunday (Except Easter Sunday) from 2-4 p.m. April-June. Monthly topics of the course are Experimental Painting in April, Stop Motion Animation in May, and Naturalistic Drawing in June. Walk-ins welcome!