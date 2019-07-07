× Expand At the Taubman Museum of Art. Teen Art Studio

These 2-hour classes are designed to expand students' technical skills, build upon their interests, and provide them with new perspectives. Classes will accommodate teens of all skill levels along with providing a great opportunity for those who are building a portfolio for college or those who simply want to spend time with peers and professional artists in the studio and the galleries. This month’s theme is all about printmaking! We will investigate a different printmaking method each week, giving students an opportunity to find their new personal favorite. Topics will include monoprints, linoblock prints, gelli prints, and more. This class is open-ended and will be tailored to each student's ideas and interests. All skill levels welcome! Walk-ins welcome!

Cost: $20 per teen, $16 per teen covered by a membership.