Taubman Museum of Art. Teen Art Studio

These 2-hour classes are designed to expand students' technical skills, build upon their interests, and provide them with new perspectives. Classes will accommodate teens of all skill levels along with providing a great opportunity for those who are building a portfolio for college or those who simply want to spend time with peers and professional artists in the studio and the galleries. This month's focus will be on mixed media and incorporate a wide variety of materials and processes. Students will explore collage, photo transfer, and how to combine a number of varied materials into one composition. This class is open-ended and will be tailored to each student's ideas and interests. All skill levels welcome! Class is offered every Sunday and walk-ins are welcome! Cost: $20 per teen, $16 per teen covered by a membership.