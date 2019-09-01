× Expand At the Taubman Museum of Art. Teen Art Studio

These 2-hour classes are designed to expand students technical skills, build upon their interests, and provide students with new perspectives.

Classes will accommodate teens of all skill levels along with providing a great opportunity for those who are building a portfolio for college or those who simply want to spend time with peers and professional artists in the studio and within the galleries.

This month’s topic is all about watercolor! We will create paintings large and small, using both palette watercolor paints and gouache. A great introduction to the medium, this course will provide plenty of time to experiment and practice. Projects will be based on students’ interests, alongside a diverse range of activities to get students’ minds energized and thinking in new and exciting ways when approaching a watercolor painting. This class is open-ended and will be tailored to each specific student’s ideas and interests. All skill levels welcome! This class is offered every Sunday and walk-ins are welcome! Cost: $20 per teen, $16 per teen covered by a membership.