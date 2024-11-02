Teenage Halloween, Teens In Trouble, Kerosene Heights, The Falsies, and Times Tables

× Expand The Spot on Kirk

Teenage Halloween - “You’re not alone, and I need to change.” Teenage Halloween deal in strident, ripping power pop out of New Jersey. Newest album, Till You Return, serves up 13 songs that reach out a hand to those in need, whilst looking deep within to uncover personal failings and private yearnings. Gender identity, state abuses, finding solace in mental illness, and radical self awareness all vie for space among searing arrangements typified by heartfelt vocals and irrepressible energy.

The band, which operated as a ‘rotating cast’ in its early years, is now firmly entrenched as an essential four-piece comprised of Luk Henderiks (vocals, guitar) alongside Eli Frank (lead guitar, vocals), Tricia Marshall (bass, vocals) and Peter Gargano (drums). The quartet maintain the vital energy of their previous incarnations, but bring an even more focused punch. The result leaves greater room for Henderiks’s lyrics and renews the band’s sonic mission to uplift themselves and those around them.

Praise for Teenage Halloween's Till You Return (Released Oct 2023 on Don Giovanni):

"One of those bands... who never really sound like anyone else on the planet." - BrooklynVegan

“As explosive as ever” - KEXP

"The kind of hooks that immediately announce themselves as earworms" - Paste Magazine

“bash[ing] and thrash[ing] with howling magnetic energy” - Stereogum

Teens In Trouble - “Does it make you want to rock out? Does it make you want to cry?” If the answer is both at once, you’re probably listening to Teens in Trouble. Specializing in catchy hooks, heavy guitars, and disarmingly direct lyricism, the bright-blazing creative project of Lizzie Killian makes anthemic, emotionally driven indie-rock that merges the snappy, confessional style of Weezer with the Pixies’ soaring, fuzzed-out melodies. The band’s ever-evolving sound is most informed, though, by Killian’s ability to refract these influences through a prism of memory, melding past and present with sun-dappled clarity and a cathartic vocal power that’s distinctly hers.

Kerosene Heights is an emo punk band from Asheville, North Carolina. Their music is described as loud and exciting, with distorted riffs and yelled vocals that capture the energy of a basement show, even in their recordings. The band released their debut LP, Southeast of Somewhere, on No Sleep Records in May 2024.

The Falsies - “Outrageous and insightful theatrical punk” - Erin O’Hare (C-Ville Weekly)

Times Tables - Local emo band with a debut EP titled "Distant View" that released in 2023

Saturday, November 2nd, 2024

Doors 7:00pm | Starts 7:30pm

$12 Advance | $15 Day of Show