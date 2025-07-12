Tell Me Lies - Fleetwood Mac Tribute

× Expand Courtesy 5 Points Music Sanctuary

5PTS Outdoors at The Dog Bowl 2025 Season

Tell Me Lies had such an incredible Sanctuary debut, we couldn't wait to bring them to the Dog Bowl's big stage Saturday, July 12, 2025!

Tell Me Lies showcases the timeless hits of Fleetwood Mac, a band renowned for their exceptional song writing and energetic live performances. The accomplished members of Tell Me Lies have been creating music together in various styles and combinations for many years. It was only natural for them to unite and honor the unmatched legacy of Fleetwood Mac. With an unwavering commitment to authenticity and a deep respect for their craft, Tell Me Lies meticulously recreates the beloved sounds and visuals of one of the world's most adored best-selling bands.

Doors: 5:00 p.m. | Show: 6:00 p.m.

Tickets: $23.67 | $56.06 | Kids 12 and under are admitted free of charge

Click here to purchase tickets.