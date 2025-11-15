Tellabration! Liars Contest
to
The June Bug Center 251 Parkway Lane South, Roanoke, Virginia 24091
Storytelling Connections, LLC
Liars Contest graphic
Can You Spot a Lie?
Southwest Virginia’s funniest storytellers take the stage for the 2nd Annual Tellabration! Liars Contest at the June Bug Center in Floyd on Saturday, November 15, 2025, from 5:30–7:00 p.m. Ten contestants will spin outrageous tall tales for cash prizes and the coveted Golden Shovel Award.
Admission is free (preregistration recommended). Contestants pay $10 to enter; only 10 spots are available.
Event Info & Pre-Registration: https://tinyurl.com/448bs5tu
Contestant Registration: https://tinyurl.com/3ca294aw
“It’s the funniest way to be lied to!”