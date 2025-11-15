× Expand Storytelling Connections, LLC Liars Contest graphic

Can You Spot a Lie?

Southwest Virginia’s funniest storytellers take the stage for the 2nd Annual Tellabration! Liars Contest at the June Bug Center in Floyd on Saturday, November 15, 2025, from 5:30–7:00 p.m. Ten contestants will spin outrageous tall tales for cash prizes and the coveted Golden Shovel Award.

Admission is free (preregistration recommended). Contestants pay $10 to enter; only 10 spots are available.

Event Info & Pre-Registration: https://tinyurl.com/448bs5tu

Contestant Registration: https://tinyurl.com/3ca294aw

“It’s the funniest way to be lied to!”