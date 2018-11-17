× Expand Image purchased through iSTOCK 664357318 Tellabration!(TM) Roanoke Valley

Join us at Tellabration!(TM) Roanoke Valley as storytelling enthusiasts from Southwestern Virginia share their talents. Tellabration!(TM) is held worldwide on the third Saturday in November. Locally Tellabration!(TM) Roanoke Valley is a day of storytelling that brings together Southwestern Virginia's celebrated storytellers, to delight, captivate, and mesmerize audiences with their stories. Speakers Bureau of the Blue Ridge and the Roanoke County Public Libraries will host Tellabration!(TM) Roanoke Valley in Southwestern Virginia, featuring storytellers and YOU! The event is free of charge, but registration for the various storytelling events including morning and afternoon storytellers, a story swap, a children’s hour and a workshop on “Crafting a Good Story” is appreciated. Come join the fun!

Tellabration!(TM) is a trademarked program of the National Storytelling Network.