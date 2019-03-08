Join us as we share songs and stories from our latest release!

Tellico plays an integral role in Asheville NC's renowned roots music scene. Its members are well-schooled in roots music, bringing an unbridled, organic “Appalachia-cana” voice to the region’s music scene. The band's distinctive sound combines some of the most authentic voices and instrumentalists with a compelling catalog of songs.

“Woven Waters is a far-ranging album that intertwines the political and the personal...Tellico reminds us to slow down and truly absorb our experiences. We cannot abandon our own humanity, even when others try to grind it out of us.” --Rachel Cholst, No Depression