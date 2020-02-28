× Expand The Temptations and the Four Tops The Temptations and the Four Tops

The TEMPTATIONS are notable for their success with Motown Records during the 60’s and 70’s and have sold 10’s of millions of albums, making them one of the most successful groups in music history!

For over 40 years The Temptations have prospered, with an avalanche of smash hits, and sold-out performances throughout the world! Beyond their unique blend of voices and flashy wardrobe, The Temptations became known for their sharp choreography known as “The Temptation Walk” which became a staple of American style, flair, flash and class and one of the defining legacies of Motown Records. Millions of fans saw their Temptations as cultural heroes. The group had thirty seven, Top 40 hits to their credit, including fifteen Top 10 hits and a quartet which soared to No. 1. on the R &B charts. They have fifteen No. 1 singles, and seventeen No. 1 albums. The titles alone summon memories beyond measure: “The Way You Do The Things You Do,” “My Girl,” “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg,” “I Wish It Would Rain,” “I Can’t Get Next To You”, “Get Ready”, “Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me),” “Ball of Confusion”, “Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone.” “Beauty is Only Skin Deep”, “Cloud Nine,” “Psychedelic Shack”, “Runaway Child”, “Since I Lost My Baby”, and into the 80’s with “Treat Her Like a Lady”… and many more… For always, the Temptations are sunshine on a cloudy day……

The Temptations were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1989.

he FOUR TOPS were among a number of groups, who established the Motown Sound heard around the world during the 1960’s. Their first Motown hit, ‘Baby I Need Your Loving’ in 1964, made them stars and their sixties track record on the label is indispensable to any retrospective of the decade. Their no. 1 hit songs include; ‘I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)’, and “It’s The Same Old Song” . Their commercial peak was highlighted by a romantic trilogy; the no. 1 hit “Reach Out I’ll Be There”, “Standing In The Shadows Of Love” and “Bernadette”. Other top hits included; “Baby I Need Your Loving”, “Ask The Lonely”, “Shake Me, Wake Me (When It’s Over)”, “Something About You”, “You Keep Running Away” and “7-Rooms Of Gloom”.

The group’s popularity endured in the ’70s and into the ’80s with hits such as “Ain’t No Woman (Like The One I’ve Got)” and “When She Was My Girl” making them one of the few groups to have hits in three consecutive decades.