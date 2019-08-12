In 1967 four young musicians from Nottinghamshire, England formed Ten Years After. Alvin Lee, Chick Churchill, Ric Lee & Leo Lyons became one of the most explosive quartets on the world stage and cemented themselves as one of the biggest bands in Rock n Roll history.

In 2014 founder members Ric Lee and Chick Churchill (wanting to keep the memory of the band alive and pay tribute to the legendary albums they made with Alvin Lee over the years) put Ten Years After back together with a new and exciting lineup featuring British Bass icon Colin Hodgkinson (Backdoor, Peter Green, Alexis Corner, Spencer Davis, Chris Rea, John Lord) and multi British Blues Award winning guitarist and singer Marcus Bonfanti (Van Morrison, Ginger Baker, Ronnie Wood).

Touring extensively since 2013 with over 150 shows under their belt, the band has received rave reviews from all corners of the world as they continue to produce the high energy of a vintage Ten Years After show 50 years down the line.

To tie in with the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, Ten Years After will be performing their legendary set from 1969.