× Expand Courtesy of The Floyd Country Store The Tennessee Bluegrass Band

The Tennessee Bluegrass Band Live at The Floyd Country Store

SATURDAY, APRIL 19, 2025 at 7:00 PM

General Admission: $25 | Reserved Seating $30

Kids 12 & Under: $12

Tickets available in-person at The Floyd Country Store or online at: www.floydcountrystore.com

The Tennessee Bluegrass Band is rapidly making a name for themselves as an exciting new group with great passion for the music they play. The group was formed from top-notch musicians that gained expertise through performing with some of the industry's leading bands. The Tennessee Bluegrass Band has a passion for making music that combines the ideas of the past with modern-day creativity.