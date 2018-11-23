Terra Floyd & 16 Hands Pottery Tour

to Google Calendar Yahoo Calendar Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar iCalendar

Floyd County Roanoke, Virginia

This Fall 16hands and Terra Floyd are coming together to offer an expanded FALL STUDIO TOUR. Come and meet the next generation of craftsmen in our region and discover an even wider range of work on display.

Info
Floyd County Roanoke, Virginia View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Crafts
