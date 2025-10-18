× Expand Courtesy Dr Pepper Park

Backyard barbeques, barroom brawls, tent revivals, and big rock festivals alike are suitable environments for the Red Dirt Metal of TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION, a band with a sound so devilishly electrifying that they had to come up with a new genre to describe it.

BIG DAD RITCH captains this pirate ship of bikers, outlaws, troubadours, and hellraisers, welcoming all comers to the THC party with gregarious charisma and Southern charm. Across a half dozen albums, countless club gigs, and show stealing performances at Rockstar Mayhem, THC has spread the good word of big riffs, big hooks, and wild times!

TICKETS

WILLSCOT GA - $26.80

NATIONAL POOLS VIP SKYBOX - $114.49

