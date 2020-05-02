The 12th Annual Blacksburg Fork & Cork
VT Corporate Research Center 1600 Innovation Drive, Blacksburg, Virginia
The 12th Annual Blacksburg Fork and Cork, the New River Valley’s premier food, wine and art festival, will take place on April 25, 2020. There will be award-winning Virginia wineries, sampling some of the greatest vino in the Commonwealth, wine pairings and cooking demonstrations throughout the day, handmade creations by local artists, culinary delights and live music.
