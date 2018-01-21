The 12th Annual Greater Virginia Bridal Show
Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Roanoke’s premier bridal show hosted by Virginia Bride Magazine.
Top wedding vendors displaying products and services
Sample catering and desserts
Fashion show Becky’s Bridal, Bride’s House, David’s Bridal, Ranch Dressings and That’s My Dress
Enter to win thousands of dollars in door prizes
Grand prize is a romantic getaway for two
