After a successful year touring as The Devon Allman Project with special guest Duane Betts, the sons of Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts are joining forces to form The Allman Betts Band.They will kick off 2019 with a new Allman Betts Band album and a Worldwide tour that will feature new music, songs from their solo projects and classic Allman Brothers and Gregg Allman tunes in honor of the 50thAnniversary of The Allman Brothers Band. The new album, slated for release in the Spring of 2019, will be recordedat the legendary Muscle Shoals Sound Studios and will be produced by Matt Ross-Spang (Jason Isbell, Margo Price, John Prine and Elvis Presley). Former Allman Brothers Band keyboardist and current Rolling Stones keyboardist, Chuck Leveall, will guest on the record.The new ABB includes Devon Allman, Duane Betts, Berry Oakley Jr. (son of original Allman Brothers Band bassist Berry Oakley), Johnny Stachela (slide guitar) andDevon Allman Project percussionists R. Scott Bryan (Sheryl Crow) and John Lum.The Allman Betts Band will launch a World Tour in March and perform throughout 2019 at festivals, theaters and historic venues.