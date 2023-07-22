The Amanda Cook Band

× Expand Floyd Country Store

Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets are $20 general admission, $25 reserved seating

Originally from Florida, now making her home in the Virginia Mountains, Amanda Cook acquired a love of bluegrass from her father, who played banjo throughout her childhood. She has been performing and recording since 2007, and has released four full-length projects. More than a decade and a half into her career, she continues to garner chart success and critical acclaim. As The Bluegrass Situation describes, "Amanda Cook has emerged as one of the most dynamic female bluegrass vocalists and bandleaders of today."