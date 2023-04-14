× Expand Taubman Museum of Art

The Taubman Museum of Art is pleased to present The Art of Louis Comfort Tiffany: From the Nassau County Museum of Art with the Collection of Susan S. and David R. Goode and The Neustadt Collection, on view April 14-Aug. 13, 2023.

Including American, European, and Middle Eastern landscapes as well as figure and still life compositions, this exhibition features 60 paintings by Louis Comfort Tiffany from the Nassau County Museum of Art in New York. Extraordinary examples of Tiffany Studio glass are also on view from the Neustadt Collection of Tiffany Glass in New York and the personal collection of Susan S. and David R. Goode, as well as the Taubman Museum of Art’s permanent collection.

While the Art Nouveau contributions of Tiffany Studio’s meticulously crafted glass objects is widely celebrated, the canvases that Louis Comfort Tiffany painted throughout his life are far less familiar. Tiffany’s painting memorializes his travels across American and the Caribbean, across Europe and the Mediterranean, and throughout North Africa and the Middle East. The Art of Louis Comfort Tiffany offers an uncommon glimpse into the artist’s personal and professional worlds. The exhibition is complemented by several examples of Tiffany Studio’s design, including a stained-glass window and lamps, blown and molded glass vases, as well as other decorative objects.