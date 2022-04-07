The Bachelor Live On Stage Official Tour is the ultimate Bachelor Nation fan party in the form of a wildly flirtatious and interactive evening hosted by Becca Kufrin and featuring your favorite cast members– live on your hometown stage.

Featuring the men from recent seasons as your on-stage Bachelor, the audience and on-stage participants will leave the theater feeling like they just spent an evening at the mansion. It’s a thrilling night of laughter, lively games and lighthearted connections with a handful of ladies, hand-picked from the audience to experience first-hand what life at the mansion is really like. From glamorous limo entrances to outrageous group dates and all the memories that come along with it, come dressed to the nines and bring your watch party crew to cheer on those vying for the final rose of the evening.

The Bachelor Live On Stage Official Tour guarantees a wild night of fun, shocking surprises and a front row seat to the journey you’ve been watching on TV for years. There’s only one question – are you here for the right reasons?