Rossini’s The Barber of Seville

Opera Roanoke closes its 43rd season with a new production of Rossini’s ever-popular romantic comedy, The Barber of Seville. Named after that famous singing barber, factotum, and match-maker Figaro, the heart of Rossini’s sparkling opera beats around his heroine, Rosina. This fully-staged production will feature several Opera Roanoke debuts, including Stephanie Foley Davis in the role of Rosina and Alex DeSocio as Figaro, led by the dream-team of conductor Steven White and stage director Scott Williamson. Celebrate Mother’s day weekend with Opera Roanoke and Rossini!