Acclaimed Americana group “The Barefoot Movement” has carved out an indelible space in the acoustic scene since their 2011 debut album, Footwork. Their sound is invigorating, infused with a captivating honesty that transports audiences to a place of complete enthrallment.

The band officially formed in North Carolina in 2006, after front woman Noah Wall met mandolinist Tommy Norris in high school and discovered a convergence of aligned passions. That initial crackle of intensity never waned and instead became the force catalyzing the band through its various iterations. Today, the Barefoot Movement is comprised of Noah Wall—whose powerhouse vocals, songwriting, and fiddle playing serve as the backbone of the band—mandolinist Tommy Norris, and upright bassist Katie Blomarz rounding out their unique blend of charming, modern roots music. The band navigated the pandemic by creating “The Barefoot Movement Variety Show,” a live stream featuring special guests, live and pre recorded material, and assorted other musical shenanigans and collaborations. Their energetic, joyous, and heartfelt live performances have garnered them fans nationwide and beyond, and earned them the 2014 IBMA Momentum Award for Band of the Year.

Their most recent release, 2020’s Rise & Fly, finds them exploring new musical territory while still standing firmly on their barefoot foundation: lush harmonies, thoughtful instrumentation, and memorable melodies. Chuck Plotkin, the producer behind albums such as Springsteen’s Born in the U.S.A., and Dylan’s Shot of Love, among many others, emerged from retirement to co-produce the EP with Hank Linderman, whose engineering work has been showcased on the Eagles’ Long Road out of Eden and Linda Ronstadt’s Hummin’ to Myself, to name but a few.

The Barefoot Movement creates gloriously addictive, instantly memorable tunes shored up by silky smooth bluegrass and Americana harmonies and laced with tantalizing flecks of bluesy grit.

www.thebarefootmovementofficial.com

S﻿aturday, August 26th, 2023

D﻿oors 7:30pm | Starts 8:00pm

$﻿15 Advance | $20 Day of Show