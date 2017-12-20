The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical

The worst kids in the world have just found out that there are free snacks at Sunday school. AND they insist on playing all of the good parts in the annual Christmas pageant. They’ve never heard the Christmas story, and have no idea who Mary, Joseph or the wise men are. Will the pageant be canceled? Will the other kids even show up to participate? Will this be the worst pageant ever? Full of hijinks, laughs and plenty of holiday cheer, this brand new musical comedy makes its Virginia premiere at Roanoke Children’s Theatre just in time for the holidays.