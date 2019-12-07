As the newest annual event from FloydFest-producers Across-the-Way Productions, ‘The Big Chill: A FloydFest Ball’ takes over Salem Civic Center this December 2019, warming up winter with a holiday vibe for the FloydFest tribe. On Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, AtWP will deck the halls of Salem Civic Center to provide the exceptional vibe, production, music entertainment and experience that have become synonymous with the FloydFest brand. Music, magic, and mirror balls will mix with friends and Frasier firs, libations and live music, as The Big Chill comes to life. Choose to attend in glitz and glamour, or duds for dancing.

LINEUP:

The Isley Brothers

Turkuaz

Tony Camm & the Funk Allstars

Let’s have a Ball, y’all!

‘In a cold world, you need your friends to keep you warm …” —The Big Chill