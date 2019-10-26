The Big Lick Coffee Fest – celebrating craft coffee!

Saturday, Oct 26th at the Berglund Special Events Center featuring coffee roasters and tastings, artisans, treats, brunch items, kids corner, vendors, music and more! Proceeds benefit RAM House.

Tasty details including on sale dates, entertainment, participating roasters and more to be announced very soon!

About RAM House: RAM helps people in need through a variety of programs including emergency financial assistance, a day shelter serving a daily hot noon-time meal, providing clothing and job placement assistance. Our aim is to empower people to move from dependency to self-sufficiency; in doing so, we build a stronger, healthier community.