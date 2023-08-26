The Blue Ridge Girls
to
The Floyd Country Store 206 South Locust Street , Floyd, Virginia 24091
×
Floyd Country Store
Live at The Floyd Country Store - Ticke
The Blue Ridge Girls are a dynamic trio rooted in traditional Appalachian music and flatfoot dancing. Like their name, The Blue Ridge Girls invoke a picturesque simplicity with their take on traditional mountain music. The trio features Martha Spencer, Jamie Collins, and Brett Morris.
Info
The Floyd Country Store 206 South Locust Street , Floyd, Virginia 24091
Concerts & Live Music