"The Book of Mormon"
Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg, Virginia 24060
Courtesy of Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech
The Washington Post says, “It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals.” Entertainment Weekly says, “Grade A: the funniest musical of all time.” Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it "Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal." It’s The Book of Mormon, the nine-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical. Contains explicit language.
This is the first performance of The Book of Mormon at the Moss Arts Center.
Tuesday, March 18, 2025, 7:30 PM
Street and Davis Performance Hall, Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre
Please note, this performance contains explicit language.
This performance will last approximately two hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission.
*Run times listed here are based on information provided at this time and are subject to change.