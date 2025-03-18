× Expand Courtesy of Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech

The Washington Post says, “It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals.” Entertainment Weekly says, “Grade A: the funniest musical of all time.” Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it "Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal." It’s The Book of Mormon, the nine-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical. Contains explicit language.

This is the first performance of The Book of Mormon at the Moss Arts Center.

Tuesday, March 18, 2025, 7:30 PM

Street and Davis Performance Hall, Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre

Please note, this performance contains explicit language.

This performance will last approximately two hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission.

*Run times listed here are based on information provided at this time and are subject to change.