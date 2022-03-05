The British Invasion

Berglund Center 710 Williamson Rd NE, Roanoke, Virginia 24016

The British Invasion - Live on Stage is an immersive multi-media show that will place you at the front and centre of pop culture history.

Huge projection period photos and original film footage recreate the era’s excitement, fashion, and headlines; all the while a full live band performs all of the hits of the Swingin’ 60’s; the iconic British pop sound that swept across America and the world.

Concerts & Live Music
