"The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) (Revised) (Again)"

Laugh-out-loud tour de force: Three actors tackle Shakespeare's 37 plays in a hilarious 97-minute whirlwind!

Family, Young Audiences | October 9 – November 3

Known as one of the world’s most frequently produced plays, ‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)’ has been translated into dozens of languages. This fast-paced, witty, and physically engaging production features all 37 of Shakespeare’s plays condensed into a 97-minute performance by just three actors. Whether you adore or avoid Shakespeare, this play is sure to tickle your funny bone. Join us on our Fall Community Tour, taking this laughter-filled Shakespearean journey to classrooms, theaters, and libraries throughout the Roanoke Valley.