Live at The Floyd Country Store - Tickets are $20 general admission, $25 reserved seating

The idea of The Country Gentlemen Tribute Band was first born in 2005. Bill Yates, 20+ year member of the Country Gentlemen, Darren Beachley and David Propst met at Cabin Fever Picking Party in Hampton, VA and sang some old and new Country Gentlemen songs. Later, after further deliberation, they decided to go through in creating a project in tribute to the Country Gentlemen. After a search produced the addition of 4 more members, Including the Lead Vocals of Mike Phipps in August of 2005 the Bill Yates and Friends: A Tribute to the Country Gentlemen project was initially started and later was completed and released in December 2006 on the MasterShield Records label located out of Bridgewater, VA. It became an instant hit with fans, friends and fellow musicians alike, so much so that the band started touring. The current lineup that will be continuing to perform on stage includes: Mike Phipps on guitar and vocals, David Propst on mandolin and vocals, Lynwood Lunsford on banjo and vocals, Kyle Windbeck on upright bass and Darren Beachley on dobro and vocals.