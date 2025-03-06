× Expand Courtesy of Moss Arts Center at Virginia Tech

Ludwig van Beethoven: String Quartet in F Major, op. 135

Edward Elgar: String Quartet in E minor, op. 83

Ian Venables: The Wreaths of Time (world premiere)

One of the U.K.’s premier string ensembles, the Dante Quartet is known for its imaginative programming and impassioned performances.

For its Moss debut, the quartet is joined by Virginia Tech faculty member Brian Thorsett — an exceptional and versatile American tenor whose singing is often praised for its clarity, warmth, and expression — in the world premiere of a new work, a song cycle of American poetry for string quartet and voice, created for Thorsett and the Dante Quartet by British composer Ian Venables. The evening also includes performances of two poignant, emotionally deep, and introspective works: Beethoven’s String Quartet in F Major, op. 135, and Elgar’s String Quartet in E minor, op. 83.

Thursday, March 6, 2025, 7:30 PM

Street and Davis Performance Hall, Anne and Ellen Fife Theatre

This performance will last approximately 90 minutes, including one 15-minute intermission.

*Run times listed here are based on information provided at this time and are subject to change.