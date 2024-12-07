× Expand 5 Points Music Sanctuary

Remembering games and daisy chains and laughs...the sounds of progressive, psychedelic powerhouse Pink Floyd come alive with the skilled members of The Darkside Experience - a 5PTS favorite!

FOOD TRUCK: KEFI - Greek Food with Passion

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Read our story here.