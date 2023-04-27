× Expand The Grandin Theatre

All that you see and all that you hear in The Darkside Experience performance speaks authentic Pink Floyd. It is as if you were there, because you are. All of the the classic studio albums, with that vinyl detail in high-fidelity headphones exactly the way it is etched into your brain.

Thu 4/27

6:00 pm - Doors | 7:00 pm - Showtime

Location: Main Theatre

Runtime: Two 90 minute sets, with a 20 minute intermission

General Admission: $20 + tax, $23 + tax Day of Show

Show Type: This is a stand-up show for those who wish to dance stage-side. Seating is available throughout the Theatre for those who wish to sit.