The Darkside Experience: Pink Floyd Tribute

Doors: 6:30PM | Show at 7:30PM

Our Thanksgiving weekend one/two punch brings a Darkside Experience uppercut on Saturday night. The band continues to evolve and expand with incredible talent and an unprecedented Pink Floyd live music experience.

Pink Floyd has long resonated as one of the greatest pioneer groups in classic rock. The landscapes and dreams they generated with their music have touched numerous generations with a longevity that still finds new ears. Their songs have touched countless hearts, shaped blissful experiences, and etched memories deeply into our souls.

The Darkside was born out of a mutual love and respect for the music of Pink Floyd. The band is excited to bring the life and experience of Pink Floyd’s music to the area in a live arena. The Darkside Experience includes some of the valley’s most talented musicians.

5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Read our story here.