The Darkside Experience - Pink Floyd Tribute

Courtesy 5 Points Music Sanctuary

Hello? Is there anybody in there? Just nod if you can hear me. Is there anyone at home?

Remembering games and daisy chains and laughs, Darkside Experience delivers an immersive experience of Pink Floyd - from Animals, The Wall, Wish You Were Here, to Dark Side of the Moon. Got to keep the loonies on the path.

Doors: 6:30PM | Show: 8:00PM

Tickets:

General Admission (All Ages) - $29.06, Standing room only

Mobility Accessible Admission (All Ages) - $29.06, MORE INFO

Stool Seating (All Ages) - $39.86, Tall stool seats arranged at tables of 6-8 people on the main floor

Bench Seating (All Ages) - $50.66, MORE INFO

Mezzanine Seating (All Ages) - $50.66, MORE INFO

