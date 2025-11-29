The Darkside Experience - Pink Floyd Tribute
5 Points Music Sanctuary 1217 Maple Ave SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
×
Courtesy 5 Points Music Sanctuary
Hello? Is there anybody in there? Just nod if you can hear me. Is there anyone at home?
Remembering games and daisy chains and laughs, Darkside Experience delivers an immersive experience of Pink Floyd - from Animals, The Wall, Wish You Were Here, to Dark Side of the Moon. Got to keep the loonies on the path.
Doors: 6:30PM | Show: 8:00PM
Tickets:
- General Admission (All Ages) - $29.06, Standing room only
- Mobility Accessible Admission (All Ages) - $29.06, MORE INFO
- Stool Seating (All Ages) - $39.86, Tall stool seats arranged at tables of 6-8 people on the main floor
- Bench Seating (All Ages) - $50.66, MORE INFO
- Mezzanine Seating (All Ages) - $50.66, MORE INFO
Info
5 Points Music Sanctuary 1217 Maple Ave SW, Roanoke, Virginia 24016
Concerts & Live Music