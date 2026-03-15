The Darkside Experience - Pink Floyd Tribute

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An absolute spot on tribute to classic Pink Floyd, The Darkside Experience are just like being there.

The Darkside Experience is a tribute band dedicated to faithfully recreating the legendary sound and atmosphere of Pink Floyd. Formed in 2018, the group brings together seasoned musicians with a shared passion for authenticity, musical precision, and immersive live performance. With meticulous attention to detail, they capture the spirit of Pink Floyd’s most iconic albums—from The Dark Side of the Moon to The Wall—offering audiences a powerful, nostalgia-driven concert experience true to the original sound.

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