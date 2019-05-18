The Day is Past & Gone: A Trilogy of Slave Life at Poplar Forest
Thomas Jefferson's Poplar Forest 1542 Bateman Bridge Road, Forest, Virginia 24551
Teresa Harris’s original trilogy about slave life at Poplar Forest returns to Mr. Jefferson’s south lawn for one performance only on Saturday, May 18. Drawn from real-life experiences, the trilogy explores the complex lives lived by the enslaved African Americans and their struggles to survive.
Bring your friends and family—and a picnic dinner and a blanket or chairs—and experience a part of Poplar Forest history brought to life.
Info
