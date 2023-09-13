× Expand The Grandin Theatre

6:00 pm - Doors | 7:00 pm - Showtime

General Admission: $20 + tax, Day of Show: $25 + tax

The Dead Reckoning is a collaborative of seasoned players hailing from the Blue Ridge region of VA. Having many varied backgrounds, they come together to celebrate the music, legacy, eras and iterations of the most prolific band in history, The Grateful Dead. With a Jerry Garcia Band tune thrown in here and there for good measure.

The band features members of regional favorites The Floorboards, Mad Iguanas, Electric Chameleon, Ripejive, Sol Creech Band, Nicholson Brothers, and others. TDR strives for accuracy, and to capture the vibe and energy of a live Dead performance. They play with devotion and love in their hearts, as the music means as much to them as it does to you. Come dance and shake your bones!