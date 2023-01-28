The Dead Reckoning - 5PTS 6th Anniversary Party
5 Points Music Sanctuary 1217 Maple Ave SW, City of Roanoke, Virginia 24016
DOORS: 6:30p | SHOW 8:00p
5 Points Music Sanctuary celebrates our 6th Year with THE BEST Grateful Dead tribute band, The Dead Reckoning. Don't miss this party of epic proportions!
5 Points Music Foundation is recognized 501c3 whose mission is to pursue the power of sound through live events that support access to music therapy, hearing loss advocacy, and accessibility initiatives. Read our story here.
