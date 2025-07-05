The Dead Reckoning - Grateful Dead Tribute

× Expand Courtesy 5 Points Music Sanctuary

"Shine your shoes, light your fuse. Can you use them ol' U.S. Blues?" The Dead Reckoning slay the music of The Grateful Dead to celebrate Independence Day. Come join us at 5 Points Music Sanctuary Saturday, July 5, 2025!

Doors - 6:30 p.m. | Show - 8:00 p.m.

Tickets: $31.22 | $39.86 | $50.66

