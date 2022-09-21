Book by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett adapted by Wendy Kesselman

Drama, Family | September 21 – October 2

“I still believe, in spite of everything, that people are truly good at heart.” Thirteen-year-old Anne Frank wrote in her diary to better understand herself and the horrors of being Jewish in Nazi-occupied Amsterdam. In this transcendently powerful new adaptation by Wendy Kesselman, Anne Frank emerges from the pages of history as a living, lyrical, and intensely gifted young girl. An impassioned drama about the lives of eight people hiding from the Nazis in a concealed storage attic, The Diary of Anne Frank captures the claustrophobic realities of their daily existence—their fear, their laughter, their grief, and their hope. This adaptation breathes new life into this iconic tale.