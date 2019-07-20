The Drifters w/ The Platters & Cornell Gunter's Coasters

Harvester Performance Center 450 Franklin St, Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151

THE DRIFTERS, With The Platters and  Cornell Gunter’s Coasters

Up on the Roof. Under the Boardwalk. This Magic Moment. There Goes My Baby. The list of hits goes on and on! THE DRIFTERS…the trademarked Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group is once again touring the U.S. under the auspices of their original management team.

Harvester Performance Center 450 Franklin St, Rocky Mount, Virginia 24151 View Map
540-484-8277
